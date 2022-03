MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Security screeners found guns in carry-on baggage at all five of Tennessee's major airports last week, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Guns were discovered at security checkpoints during the week of March 20 through March 27 at Nashville International Airport, Memphis International Airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, the TSA said in a news release.