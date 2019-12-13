Gun Violence observances in Ridgefield on Sandy Hook anniversary

Observances in memory of the Sandy Hook tragedy will take place in Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14. Observances in memory of the Sandy Hook tragedy will take place in Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14. Photo: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images Photo: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gun Violence observances in Ridgefield on Sandy Hook anniversary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Victims of gun violence will be remembered at observances at Ridgefield Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14, the anniversary of the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting in Newtown.

The event, organized by Connecticut Against Gun Violence, is scheduled to go from 9 to 10 Saturday morning, and is expected to include thoughts from: Peter Murchinson, who’s nephew, Daniel Barden, was among the 28 people murdered at the Sandy Hook Elementary School; First Selectman Rudy Marconi; State Representative John Frey; State Senator Will Haskell; and Jeremy Stein, a Ridgefielder and the executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

“December 14th marks the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, and we invite all to stand in solidarity during a ‘Gathering of Hope and Remembrance,’ ” Connecticut Against Gun Violence says on its website.

“We are gathering together to remember the tragedy at Sandy Hook, when the unthinkable happened, in a most unexpected place, but also to reflect on the daily gun violence that plagues our cities,” Stein told The Press. “It is not enough just to have a vigil. It must also be coupled with a call to action if we are ever going to end gun violence.”

Connecticut Against Gun Violence says on its website: “December 14th marks the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, and we invite all to stand in solidarity during a ‘Gathering of Hope and Remembrance.’ ”

Events are also planned in many other towns across Connecticut and the nation — including, of course, Newtown, where plans include a 9 a.m. interfaith service at the Newtown Congregational Church and a 9:30 a.m. Remembrance Mass at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.

“By this December, over 700,000 Americans will be killed or injured by guns since the Sandy Hook shooting tragedy,” the Newtown Foundation says on its website. “We urge you to join the gun violence prevention community in our collective effort to continue to shine a light on the devastating epidemic of gun violence in our nation until Congress takes meaningful action to reduce gun deaths and injuries in our nation.”