Guilty plea after government contracts for masks go unfilled

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia businessman who was awarded $38 million in federal contracts to provide high-quality masks during the coronavirus pandemic that he never possessed pleaded guilty Wednesday to fraud and making false statements.

Robert Stewart, 35, of Arlington, was owner of a company called Federal Government Experts that won contracts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs after he told the agencies he had N95 masks and other personal protective equipment available.