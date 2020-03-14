Guided exploration of Windsor wildlife area on March 21

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is leading a free guided exploration of the Windsor Grasslands Wildlife Management Area in Windsor this month.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 21.

The department says participants will visit orchards, grasslands, a deer wintering area, and more. It says the group will talk about the habitats, the wildlife that depend on them and the benefits and challenges of managing the area for the future.

Participants are urged to bring snowshoes, food and water, and binoculars if they have them. The department says to wear appropriate footwear and clothing for winter, including extra layers.

Participants are asked to preregister on the Fish and Wildlife Department's website.