Guatemalan journalist known for investigations still jailed

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A prize-winning Guatemalan journalist jailed on alleged money laundering charges that government critics have denounced as a pressure tactic has faced consequences for his work before.
In 2003, government agents searched José Rubén Zamora Marroquin’s home and threatened his life after he wrote a column suggesting former dictator José Efraín Ríos Montt, then president of the congress, was running a parallel government.