Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 4:40 p.m.
1 of7 With the U.S. Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard change shifts as they exit through anti-scaling security fencing on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Troops walk behind security fencing on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 With the U.S. Capitol in the background, troops are let through a security gate on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 The U.S. Capitol is seen through security fencing on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 A bomb sniffing dog goes around a bus full of National Guard troops after it arrived at the Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 16, in Washington ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 The U.S. Capitol is seen through security fencing on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 National Guard members stand behind a fence near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — By the busload and planeload, National Guard troops were pouring into the nation's capital on Saturday, as governors answered the urgent pleas of U.S. defense officials for more troops to help safeguard Washington even as they keep anxious eyes on possible violent protests in their own states.
Military leaders spent chunks of Thursday evening and Friday calling states in an unprecedented appeal for more National Guard troops to help lock down much of the city in the days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. In dribs and drabs, governors responded, some agreeing to send an extra dozen, 100 or even 1,000, while others said no.
Written By
LOLITA C. BALDOR