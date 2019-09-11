Groups sue Maine to save aging bridge over the Androscoggin

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Preservation groups in Maine are hoping to save a historic two-lane bridge from demolition by suing the state.

The groups want to save the 87-year-old Frank J. Wood Bridge that connects Brunswick and Topsham over the Androscoggin River. The Portland Press Herald reports three groups filed lawsuits in federal court Sept. 6.

The Maine Department of Transportation decided last year building a new bridge would be more cost effective than upgrading the aging existing one. The department has said it would cost about $13 million to build a new bridge and $17.3 million to maintain it. It says renovations would be millions more.

The groups filing the lawsuit are Friends of the Frank J. Wood Bridge, National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States and the Historic Bridge Foundation.