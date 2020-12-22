Group wants council president removed over posts on masks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Dozens of Rapid City residents and business owners filed complaints against. the city council president Monday for her social media posts and supporting a website they say targets those who are opposed to a mask mandate.

Tonchi Weaver brought almost 100 complaints to the city attorney's office accusing Laura Armstrong of “abuse of office, illegal activity and cyber bullying” related to her posts on social media sites. Weaver is asking the city council to remove Armstrong from office, the Rapid City Journal reported.