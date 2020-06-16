Grady Griffin recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for Troop 76 by designing five planters to beautify the Ridgefield Recycling Center. He designed the planters, ordered materials, coordinated volunteers and created work sessions to build them. Griffin also met with First Selectman Rudy Marconi during the project.
Grady Griffin recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for Troop 76 by designing five planters to beautify the Ridgefield Recycling Center. He designed the planters, ordered materials, coordinated volunteers
Grady Griffin recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for Troop 76 by designing five planters to beautify the Ridgefield Recycling Center. He designed the planters, ordered materials, coordinated volunteers and created work sessions to build them. Griffin also met with First Selectman Rudy Marconi during the project.
Grady Griffin recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for Troop 76 by designing five planters to beautify the Ridgefield Recycling Center. He designed the planters, ordered materials, coordinated volunteers