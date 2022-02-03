Greg McMichael won't plead to hate crime in Arbery death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the deadly chase that ended in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery won’t plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday.
Greg McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court j udge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents. McMichael's defense attorney said in a legal notice filed jointly with prosecutors that McMichael plans to stand trial for a second time in Arbery's death.