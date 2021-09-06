Greece begins administering COVID vaccines outside churches IDYLI TSAKIRI Sep. 6, 2021 Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 7:36 a.m.
ARCHANES, Greece (AP) — Greece has begun administering vaccinations for COVID-19 outside churches in a pilot program recently announced by the government as a means of encouraging more people to get the shots.
Mobile National Health Organization units began administering shots Monday in a church yard in Archanes, a town near the city of Heraklion on the southern island of Crete.