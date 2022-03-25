Greece: Independence Day parade held with spectators allowed March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 9:38 a.m.
Army tanks take part in the military parade commemorating Greek Independence Day in Athens, Greece, Friday, March 25, 2022.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people lined the streets in central Athens as fighter jets flew overhead and tanks rolled down the street outside Parliament during Greece’s independence day parade Friday, the first to be open to spectators in two years as coronavirus restrictions ease.
Due to the pandemic, only officials were allowed to attend last year's military parade marking the March 25, 1821 start of Greece’s revolt against the Ottoman Empire. The 2020 parade was canceled as part of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus.