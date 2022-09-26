Greece: EU using Med countries like a refugee 'parking lot'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
ATHENS (AP) — Greece on Monday urged the European Union to lift movement restrictions for refugees recognized by individual nations, accusing the bloc of applying a double standard when dealing with Ukrainians fleeing the war compared with the victims of other conflicts.
Notis Mitarachi, Greece's migration affairs minister, said a “lack of solidarity” was holding up efforts to comprehensively reform migration rules across the 27-nation bloc.