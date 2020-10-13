Greece: 225-pound heroin stash found in vacation home

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece Tuesday said they have found 102 kilograms (225 pounds) of heroin in a vacation-rental apartment in central Athens.

The drugs, in shrink-wrapped packages and stored in four duffel bags, were found when police raided the apartment near the city’s main train station.

The apartment had been rented since Sept. 24 and was raided Sunday. No one was present and no arrests have been made.