Graveyard Committee seeks volunteers for cemetery cleanup

Graveyard Restoration Committee is looking for volunteers. Graveyard Restoration Committee is looking for volunteers. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Graveyard Committee seeks volunteers for cemetery cleanup 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Graveyard Restoration Committee is looking for some help with the annual fall cemetery cleanup which will occur on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.

Fallen twigs and branches will be picked up and vines and shrubs will be trimmed in the Mapleshade and Olde Town cemeteries. There are lots of interesting tombstones to be looked at and pieces of the town’s history to be mulled over during the process.

The committee members are available to answer any questions.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear long sleeves and gloves and to bring loppers, pruners and garden carts if available — no power tools. Residents are asked to enter the cemetery complex at the corner of Mapleshade Road and North Street.