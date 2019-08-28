Grand Rapids airport to add 8 gates; passenger volume up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport in western Michigan will add eight passenger gates during a $90 million expansion that is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

The airport's governing board says "Project Elevate" will enhance the airport and make more flights available to the public. The money will come from bonds, government grants and passenger fees.

The Grand Rapids airport has been setting records with 2.8 million passengers in 2017 and more than 3 million last year. The Grand Rapids Press says passenger numbers are up 11% in 2019.

Airport chairman Dan Koorndyk says it's the biggest project since a 4,800-space parking garage in 2009. Separately, Midwest Express says it will offer nonstop service between Grand Rapids and Milwaukee by the end of the year.