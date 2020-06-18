Graduates show strength and resiliency

Ridgefield High School’s roughly 400 seniors will graduate with a series of unusual, social distanced events — starting Friday, June 12. Ridgefield High School’s roughly 400 seniors will graduate with a series of unusual, social distanced events — starting Friday, June 12. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Graduates show strength and resiliency 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

This week we are proud to celebrate the Ridgefield High School and Ridgefield Alternative High School Class of 2020.

This group of just under 400 young men and women are closing out their RPS experience amidst the backdrop of historic events on the national and global stage.

We are empathetic to their feelings of loss of a traditional senior spring and all of its expected experiences. We are inspired by their adaptability and resilience to the impacts of the pandemic, and by their advocacy and commitment to positive social change. While these students find themselves in the middle of situations they didn’t create, they are grasping the opportunities and moving towards a better future.

Over the next few years they will embark upon varied paths from traditional 4-year colleges, to community college, to military service, to trades and to journeys of self discovery. They intend to pursue interests ranging from musical theater to journalism, neuroscience, marketing, criminal justice, elementary education, computer science, and so much more. Many, still, are undecided about the focus of their next few years, ready to embrace the interests they have yet to discover.

Each of our graduates personifies the RPS vision of a successful graduate. We believe they are intellectual risk takers, critical and innovative thinkers, independent and resilient young adults. As a whole, they enjoy the arts, sports, business, academic, scientific, philanthropic and community activities. The BOE considers our investment in their educational opportunities to be a vital part of the future of our graduates’ families, the future of our town, and the future of our country. It is the best investment we can make. We are proud of them.

Congratulations to our graduates.

Margaret Stamatis

chair, Ridgefield Board of Education