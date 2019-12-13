Governor taps longtime lawmaker to fill state Senate vacancy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Bobby Gonzales has been picked to fill a state Senate seat vacated with the death of Democratic Sen. Carlos Cisneros in September.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham nominated the Democrat from Rancho de Taos on Friday to serve the remainder of a term that runs through the end of 2020.

Gonzales is a retired educator who has served in the state House since 1995. He voted this year for a defeated bill to overturn New Mexico's unenforced ban on most abortion procedures, in favor of expanded background checks on private gun sales and helped pass energy legislation aimed at phasing out a coal-fired power plant and ushering in more renewable energy production.

Gonzales was endorsed by commissioners for Rio Arriba and Taos counties. Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties recommended environmental conservationist Kristina Ortez.