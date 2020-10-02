Governor says coronavirus outbreak getting worse in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's escalating outbreak of COVID-19 worsened Friday with the second-highest number of cases in one day, and the governor warned the situation is “getting very dangerous."

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,039 more coronavirus cases statewide, marking the third time this week that daily virus cases surpassed 1,000. The Bluegrass State remains on pace to shatter last week’s record number of cases for a single week, he said.

The governor wore a mask while giving the daily update on social media, and he urged everyone to wear facial coverings in public to combat the virus's spread.

“The escalation here in Kentucky continues to get worse and we have to wear these,” he said.

Beshear reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the state's death count to 1,197. Total statewide virus cases surged past 70,720.

With President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump having tested positive for the coronavirus, it shows that anyone can become infected, Beshear said.

“It’s very real, and the situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky," Beshear said. “If you care about your economy. If you care about your kids getting into school. If you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask, socially distance, wash your hands, follow the rules.”

___

