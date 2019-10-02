Governor makes second pick for poet laureate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has made another pick for New Hampshire's poet laureate, a few months after he abandoned his last choice following growing criticism of the man's work and how he was selected.

Sununu planned to nominate Alexandria Peary, of Londonderry, to be the next poet laureate, at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting. She's the author of six books, including "Control Bird Alt Delete." Her newest book, "The Water Draft," is to be published this month.

Though he never formally nominated him, Sununu initially had chosen Daniel Thomas Moran, a retired dentist and former poet laureate of Suffolk County, New York, whom some said wasn't qualified. The surfacing of a sexually suggestive poem Moran wrote about former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice only intensified the criticism.

