Governor facing gun permit, trans sports ban decisions TOM DAVIES, Associated Press March 11, 2022 Updated: March 11, 2022 2:28 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A plan endorsed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to gradually cut Indiana’s individual income tax rate over the next decade will soon be at his desk after winning approval in the final hour of this year’s legislative session.
While Holcomb is nearly certain to sign the tax cut package into law, he has sidestepped giving his stance on contentious bills approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature to repeal the state’s permit requirement to carry a handgun in public and banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports.