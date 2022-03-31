Governor: Kansas moves toward 'endemic normalcy' on COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly formally declared Thursday that Kansas is moving toward treating COVID-19 as a disease like the flu that spreads regularly in parts of the state and isn't considered a pandemic requiring emergency measures.

Kelly said the state Department of Health and Environment will continue to support access to free COVID-19 testing, work to ensure that vulnerable populations can get vaccinated, see that providers serve a broad population and give “comprehensive guidance” about the virus.