Gov hopeful McLeod unveils plan for Black South Carolinians

Meg Kinnard/AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In her campaign for South Carolina governor, state Sen. Mia McLeod has rolled out an agenda she says she hopes will advance opportunities for the state's Black population.

This week, the Columbia Democrat released what she called her “Advancement Agenda for Black South Carolina.” Among her priorities, McLeod said in a news release, are furthering partnerships with historically Black colleges and institutions and elsewhere “that encourage and facilitate affordable homeownership, access to quality healthcare, financial literacy and stability, public education investments, Medicaid expansion (and) cultural preservation.”