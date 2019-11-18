  • Ridgefielder Willaim Goins was named the winner of the rec center’s annual photo contest. The picture of Goins’ kid swimming was selected as the winning submission. He won a free, one-year all-inclusive family membership (valued at over $1,320) at the rec center. Submitted photos included families enjoying all of the rec center’s offerings: the Spray Bay, playgrounds, parks, trails, pool, fields, Martin Park Beach, and the Skate Park. Photo: Willaim Goins / Contributed Photo

    Ridgefielder Willaim Goins was named the winner of the rec center’s annual photo contest. The picture of Goins’ kid swimming was selected as the winning submission. He won a free, one-year all-inclusive family membership (valued at over $1,320) at the rec center. Submitted photos included families enjoying all of the rec center’s offerings: the Spray Bay, playgrounds, parks, trails, pool, fields, Martin Park Beach, and the Skate Park.

    Photo: Willaim Goins / Contributed Photo
