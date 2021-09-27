Go for gourd: Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off returns to Ridgefield

Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Festival returned to Ballard Park on Sunday, Sept. 26 under gourd-geous weather conditions.

Hosts from the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club were excited to welcome the community back after last year’s event was held without spectators due to COVID. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., area residents enjoyed a petting zoo, a pumpkin decorating contest, musical performances, a pumpkin carving demonstration, vendors, farm stands and children’s activities.

The greatest spectacle, of course, was the giant pumpkin weigh-off. Last year, Joe Jutras set an event record with a pumpkin weighing 1,954 pounds. Club president Steve Maydan, of Ridgefield, said he hoped judges could score a gourd at more than 2,000 pounds this year.

The top five giants weighed in at over 1,000 pounds each, according to Ridgefield Hamlet Hub. Top honors went to Matt Gawell, whose pumpkin weighed in at 1,767 pounds.