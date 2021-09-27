Go for gourd: Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off returns to Ridgefield Alyssa Seidman Sep. 27, 2021
Giant pumpkins roll in on trailers at Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Ridgefield resident Steve Maydan, president of the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club, attaches a harness for lifting pumpkins at the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A giant pumpkin is lifted from a trailer at Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Pumpkins are lifted from trailers and put in place at Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Caleb Miller, of Ridgefield, measures a pumpkin at the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Sophie Gaitho, 5, of Ridgefield, breaks a board at the SDSS Martial Arts booth during the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Talia Lasalandra, of Ridgefield, assists her son Ty, 3, as he tackles an obstacle course at the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Bree Rasamny, of South Salem, and her son, Cameron, 9 mos., observe the sheep in the petting zoo during Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Festival at Ballard Park. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Festival returned to Ballard Park on Sunday, Sept. 26 under gourd-geous weather conditions.
Hosts from the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club were excited to welcome the community back after last year’s event was held without spectators due to COVID. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., area residents enjoyed a petting zoo, a pumpkin decorating contest, musical performances, a pumpkin carving demonstration, vendors, farm stands and children’s activities.