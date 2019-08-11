Glass manufacturer to open 1st US plant in south Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A company that makes glass containers says it plans to build its first U.S. factory in south Georgia.

Arglass Yamamura says the $123 million plant in Valdosta will employ more than 150 workers once it's complete. The project was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

Kemp said in a statement the manufacturing plant "will generate exciting opportunities for hardworking Georgians."

A news release from the governor's office says Arglass Yamamura is a joint venture between Japanese glass manufacturer Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. and the privately held investment company Cambium Arglass.

Arglass Yamamura said it chose the Valdosta area in part because of its skilled workforce, affordability and proximity to East Coast markets.