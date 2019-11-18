Giving Thanks: Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Candlelight Shoppe

To the Town of Ridgefield: Thank you again, for your unbelievable support with helping to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month through your generous donations of gently used bras to the Candlelight Shoppe. All bras collected will be given to women’s shelters, Dress for Success, Mid-Fairfield County, Ridgefield Girl Scouts, and other charitable organizations across the U.S. and internationally.

You have far surpassed my expectations and it is my intention to continue making this an on-going event. I feel very honored to be part of such a wonderful and giving town.

Pam Fitzpatrick

Candlelight Shoppe