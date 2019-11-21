Giving Thanks: Book wrapping volunteers

To the Editor:

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) thanks many community organizations and individuals who bring literary joy to Christmas Luncheon guests

Just when you think your volunteers couldn't be any nicer, a group of 15 people show up and spend four hours in the Carriage Barn wrapping and transporting over 850 books to give away at the upcoming Christmas Luncheons.

Thank you never seems like enough, but know we are grateful for all that you do: Ridgefield Women's Club, NCL Ridgefield, Ridgefield Library and KTM&HC'S volunteers including Hilary Micalizzi and John Wong.

