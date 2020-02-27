‘Giving Day’ is Feb. 27! Nonprofit groups are eager

Come Thursday, Feb. 27, at least 23 Ridgefield nonprofits will be hoping residents are moved to open their digital wallets and make a contribution through Fairfield County’s Giving Day donation marathon.

Back for a seventh year, Giving Day is a 24-hour online event that encourages people to “give where you live.”

Ridgefield nonprofits participating this year are:

ACT of Connecticut;

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum;

Apache’s Promise Animal Rescue;

Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield;

Cornerstone Home & Gardens;

CT Against Gun Violence Education Fund;

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center;

Looking Glass Animal Rescue;

Lounsbury House/Veteran’s Memorial Community Association;

Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield;

Ms. President US;

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance;

Ridgefield Guild of Artists;

Ridgefield Historical Society;

Ridgefield Library Association;

ROAR — Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue;

RVNA Health;

The Iris Fund;

The Ridgefield Chorale;

The Ridgefield Playhouse;

The Ridgefield Theater Barn;

Thrown Stone Theatre Company;

Woodcock Nature Center;

In addition to benefiting from the donations that are made, each charity has an opportunity to win cash prizes. The nonprofit that receives the most unique donations will win $20,000. Second place is worth $10,000.

The nonprofit that raises the most money will win $15,000. The second-place finisher will receive $10,000.

The business that has the most employees participating will win $2,000 to donate to one participating nonprofit of their choice. The business that donates the most money will receive $1,000 with which to do the same. Numerous other opportunities to win prize money may be viewed at How it works.

The minimum donation is $10, and there is no maximum. Giving Day runs from midnight on Feb. 27 to 11:59 p.m.

Donors may use their credit or debit card to contribute online at: http://www.FCGives.org or FCGives.org. Donations are tax-deductible and nonrefundable. Each donation will be subject to a 6.2-percent fee to cover administrative, credit-card processing and management fees. Receipts will be emailed by GiveGab.