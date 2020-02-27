Giving Day!

Come Thursday, Feb. 27, at least 23 Ridgefield nonprofits will be hoping residents are moved to open their digital wallets and make a contribution through Fairfield County’s Giving Day donation marathon.

Back for a seventh year, Giving Day is a 24-hour online event that encourages people to “give where you live.”

Ridgefield nonprofits participating this year are:

ACT of Connecticut;

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum;

Apache’s Promise Animal Rescue;

Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield;

Cornerstone Home & Gardens;

CT Against Gun Violence Education Fund;

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center;

Looking Glass Animal Rescue;

Lounsbury House/Veteran’s Memorial Community Association;

Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield;

Ms. President US;

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance;

Ridgefield Guild of Artists;

Ridgefield Historical Society;

Ridgefield Library Association;

ROAR — Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue;

RVNA Health;

The Iris Fund;

The Ridgefield Chorale;

The Ridgefield Playhouse;

The Ridgefield Theater Barn;

Thrown Stone Theatre Company;

Woodcock Nature Center;

In addition to benefiting from the donations that are made, each charity has an opportunity to win cash prizes. The nonprofit that receives the most unique donations will win $20,000. Second place is worth $10,000.

The nonprofit that raises the most money will win $15,000. The second-place finisher will receive $10,000.

The business that has the most employees participating will win $2,000 to donate to one participating nonprofit of their choice. The business that donates the most money will receive $1,000 with which to do the same. Numerous other opportunities to win prize money may be viewed at How it works.

The minimum donation is $10, and there is no maximum. Giving Day runs from midnight on Feb. 27 to 11:59 p.m.

Donors may use their credit or debit card to contribute online at: http://www.FCGives.org or FCGives.org. Donations are tax-deductible and nonrefundable. Each donation will be subject to a 6.2-percent fee to cover administrative, credit-card processing and management fees. Receipts will be emailed by GiveGab.