Girls entering grades 4th to 8th are invited to enroll in the Ms President US program, which begins Oct. 2.

Girls entering grades 4-8 are invited to enroll in the Ms President US program, which begins Friday, Oct. 2, from 4:15-5:45 p.m., via Zoom, and continues every Friday through March. In addition, there is a field trip to the State Capitol, and an election.

To enroll or learn more, visit mspresidentus.org. Enrollment fee for the program is $250 and scholarships are available. Space is limited. Enrolled Girl Scouts can earn several patches and badges for participation in the Ms President US program.

There also will be a free Parent Orientation Sunday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. RSVP is required.

“Ms President US fills a niche that is very important — we need to have more women involved in politics, and this is a great foundation, building skills,” said Ridgefield’s First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them.

By introducing the girls to students and women who are leaders in their community, state, and on a national level, participants learn about the political process. The girls then have a chance to interact with the leaders, and engage in activities that help them develop their own leadership skills. Each session is facilitated by high school girls who serve as mentors throughout the program.

The program culminates in a campaign and election whereby participants have the opportunity to create their own campaign (or work on another participant’s campaign) and run for “Ms President US” of their town. The winner is invited to appearances throughout the year, and works with town leaders (announcing the start of races, giving speeches at events, etc.). There have been 11 Ms President US winners to date.

High school girls with leadership experience are encouraged to apply to be mentors. To learn more, visit the mentor page of the website.