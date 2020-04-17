Girls hockey team help provide meals for hospital staff

The RHS/DHS Girls Hockey Team recently participated in Meal Train Plus for Danbury Hospital staff. The Meal Train was started by the Danbury High School baseball team to help take care of those on the front lines of the coronavirus in addition to supporting local restaurants in the area.

The RHS/DHS Girls Hockey Team participated in this initiative by donating a meal prepared and delivered by Genoa Deli to approximately 50 doctors, nurses and other personnel working the dinner shift on Tuesday, April 7.

The Meal Train began its journey in late March and has since provided countless meals from various area sports teams, schools, scouting troops and businesses.

Slots are open for meal donation through April 30. To participate, visit

www.mealtrain.com/trains/g417km.