Girl killed in family van carjacking in Los Angeles suburb

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was killed and three of her siblings were injured during a violent carjacking of a family van in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested after a second carjacking attempt in which the driver fought back and roadside fruit vendors came to his aid.

The violence erupted Sunday when a family of six stopped in Pico Rivera and the parents went into a tortilleria, leaving their children, ages 18, 13, 11 and 8, in the van with the air conditioning running, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

A man jumped into the driver’s seat, ordered the children out and sped off before they could comply.

The 18-year-old daughter fought the man and then jumped, followed by the 11-year-old boy, and both received minor injuries.

The 8-year-old boy was then ejected and suffered major injuries.

The 13-year-old girl was ejected, struck an object and died.

The van struck another vehicle and continued into El Monte, where it became disabled and the carjacker attempted to take another family’s vehicle.

That driver fought back and “that’s when the fruit guys came up and helped him, pulled him (the suspect) out of the car, and I believe they actually tied him up and detained him for the deputies,” said sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall.