Germany set to extend hard lockdown as daily deaths mount KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 3:41 a.m.
1 of8 The medieval Holstentor is reflected in water in Luebeck, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The German government will decide about further restrictions to avoid the outspread of coronavirus on Tuesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Streets are empty near the medieval Holstentor in Luebeck, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The German government will decide about further restrictions to avoid the outspread of coronavirus on Tuesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Few lights burn in old warehouses in Luebeck, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The German government will decide about further restrictions to avoid the outspread of coronavirus on Tuesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A staff member holds an injection vial with the Corona vaccine in the vaccination center for employees at the municipal hospital in Dresden, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Monday, Corona vaccinations with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine started at the Municipal Hospital for medical staff in the high-risk areas and the Covid 19 wards. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Robert Michael/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A staff member holds an injection vial with the Corona vaccine in the vaccination center for employees at the municipal hospital in Dresden, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Monday, Corona vaccinations with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine started at the Municipal Hospital for medical staff in the high-risk areas and the Covid 19 wards. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Robert Michael/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 81-year-old Ursula Claassen receives a new coronavirus vaccination in Kiel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Monday vaccinations against the coronavirus have started in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP) Frank Molter/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 An employee of a vaccination centre draws the vaccine from a glass ampoule in Kiel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Monday vaccinations against the coronavirus have started in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP) Frank Molter/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 EMBARGO - UNTIL DEC. 31 00:00 A.M. CET - FREE FOR THURSDAY DEC. 31, 2020 NEWSPAPERS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for photographs after the television recording of her annual New Year's speech at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control center on Tuesday reported 944 more COVID-19 deaths, fueling expectations that Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors will extend the country's lockdown until the end of the month.
Germany’s latest lockdown took effect Dec. 16 after a partial shutdown starting in early November failed to reduce the number of daily new coronavirus infections. It was initially set to expire Jan. 10.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER