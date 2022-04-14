Germany nabs 4 in probe of anti-government extremist group

BERLIN (AP) — Four people have been arrested in Germany and weapons seized in an investigation of suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state criminal police office said that raids were carried out at 20 properties across the country Wednesday following an investigation launched in October. The suspects were members of a chat group called “United Patriots,” they said.