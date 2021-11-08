German railway resumes service to valley devastated by flood Nov. 8, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 9:23 a.m.
The narrow Ahr valley, near Bonn, suffered the worst destruction in the July 14-15 floods which left more than 180 people dead in Germany and also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national railway on Monday resumed train service to a western valley that was devastated by flooding in mid-July following extensive repair work.
The narrow Ahr valley, near Bonn, suffered the worst destruction in the July 14-15 floods which left more than 180 people dead in Germany and also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.