German charity ship taking 108 rescued migrants to Italy

ROME (AP) — A ship operated by a German charity was sailing on Monday toward a northern Italian port with 108 migrants aboard after rescuing them in recent days from two unseaworthy vessels in the central Mediterranean.
The charity Sea-Eye said its ship, Sea-Eye 4, plucked up 68 migrants from a foundering smugglers' vessel last week, then sailed Saturday toward another vessel in distress. The second rescue, of 45 migrants aboard a plastic vessel, was carried out Sunday night in waters within Malta's search-and-rescue area, the charity said in a statement.