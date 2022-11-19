German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops insisted Saturday that their reform process won’t lead to a schism and vowed to continue it after tense meetings with Vatican officials who want a moratorium on proposals to ordain women, bless same-sex unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality.
The head of the German bishops' conference, Bishop Georg Baetzing, said the German church would not make decisions that were the Vatican's to make. He said outsiders who fuel fears of the reform process leading to a separation from Rome were ignorant of what actually was getting debated.