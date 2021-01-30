Georgia professors bristle at questions from GOP lawmaker

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker is trying to find out whether any of the state's public universities are teaching about white privilege or oppression, part of a larger national debate over how colleges should teach about American history and race relations.
University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley asked the system's 26 colleges and universities on Jan. 21 to research the information after state Rep. Emory Dunahoo, a Gillsville Republican, submitted questions on the topic to Wrigley following budget hearings.