Georgia moves closer to legal hemp production

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia farmers are poised to cash in on the cannabis craze.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that state officials by the end of the year plan to submit proposed rules to the federal government for growing hemp.

That means Georgia farmers could begin legally raising the crop as early as this spring.

Hemp is used to make CBD, the suddenly popular compound extracted from the cannabis plant. Marketers say CBD can treat a range of ailments without getting users high.

CBD oil in Georgia has so far come from other states.

Under Georgia's proposed hemp rules, farmers would only be able to sell hemp to state-licensed processing companies.

Hemp crops grown by licensed farmers would also face inspection.

