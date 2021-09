PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man says he plans to fight a city official’s decision to disqualify him from running for mayor because of a past felony conviction.

Julius Hall filed paperwork last month to run for mayor of Port Wentworth, a city of 11,000 just west of Savannah. But the city clerk who oversees local elections, Shanta Scarboro, disqualified Hall on Thursday because of a 1991 felony conviction.