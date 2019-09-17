Georgia governor asks citizens to apply online for US Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Who wants to be a senator? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgians who think they have what it takes to apply online.

Kemp will soon get to appoint a replacement for three-term U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who announced that he's stepping down in December due to health issues.

And he'd like to hear from you, if you're interested.

"To ensure an open and transparent appointment process, I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications," Kemp said in a statement Tuesday.

The unusual request links to an online form where applicants are asked to upload their resume and fill out a short questionnaire.

Whoever Kemp appoints would need to defend the seat in a November 2020 special election.