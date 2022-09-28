Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state's elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county.
The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an explanation of how the state's voting machines work and a description of post-election audits. It also included a report on the criminal investigation into the breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County.