Georgia county to rent space to host trials, grand juries

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county plans to rent space for jury trials and grand jury proceedings.

Grand juries and trials have been on hold in Georgia since March 14 when state Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton declared a statewide judicial emergency because of the coronavirus threat. In subsequent renewal orders, Melton amended them to allow for court proceedings if they could be conducted safely.

The best option for holding court proceedings in Athens-Clarke County is by using the Classic Center, said a committee tasked with deciding the issue. The county will pay the Classic Center up to $350,815 to rent space for the proceedings, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

The price Athens-Clarke will pay includes daily cleaning of the rooms used for trial proceedings, including space to conduct actual trials and a jury deliberation room.

Athens-Clarke probably won’t have to pay the entire $350,815, and some of the money will be drawn out of the court system’s regular budget, said Athens-Clarke Manager Blaine Williams. Superior Court expenditures usually come in under judges’ annual budget estimates, he said.

The $350,815 amount is based on the cost of 30 jury trials that last an average of five days each. But many civil disputes and criminal cases are resolved before they go to trial, Williams told commissioners at a meeting Tuesday.

The Classic Center not only has room for jury selection and other necessary spaces, but there are also other advantages such as parking, nearness to the courthouse and security, according to the committee.

Federal courts already rent space in the Classic Center for some proceedings such as bankruptcy court.

The center has been mostly empty during the pandemic, with conventions and concerts canceled nationwide, so the rental money could give the center a needed boost, Commissioner Melissa Link said.