ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia coroner is giving students a firsthand look at investigating deaths.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has worked with more than 40 college and high school students through the internship program, WALB-TV reported. He’s drawing on nine years of experience as coroner and 35 years as a mortician.

Fowler said his work determining how people die requires not only examining bodies, but also often investigating the last 24 hours of the person’s life and digging into medical records.

He said he's passing his knowledge of forensics to a new generation “so that they can be better than what we are.”

“I have a passion for young people that want to be something,” Fowler said.