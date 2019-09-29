Georgia-based church group returns land to Native Americans

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia-based church group has returned sacred land in Ohio to the Wyandotte Nation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the United Methodist Church Global Ministries transferred the deed during a Sept. 21 ceremony and procession.

The land had been held in trust for 176 years by the ministries group, based in Atlanta.

The land — about 3 acres or 1.2 hectares — includes a stone church that dates to 1824 and a cemetery in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

The chief of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma, Billy Friend, called the land transfer "monumental."

He said students, tribal members and elders have visited the site to have a connection to their ancestral land and history. The Wyandotte Nation includes more than 6,600 tribal citizens. Most live in Oklahoma.