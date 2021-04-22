Georgia Tech structure certified as 'living building' JEFF AMY, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 1:14 a.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — It's not too often that tours of new buildings start with the toilets. But they're a big part of a different kind of building in Atlanta.
And so, Shan Arora, who oversees Georgia Tech's Kendeda Building, troops visitors pretty quickly to a ground floor bathroom where the toilet begins to hum, and then foam. There's no conventional flushing, with the toilets consuming only a teaspoon of water per use. And the waste is composted in digesters in the basement instead of being piped to a treatment plant.