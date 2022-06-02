George Floyd protester sues Florida police over eye injury

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A protester who suffered eye damage when a rubber bullet fired by Fort Lauderdale police struck her in the face during a 2020 protest over George Floyd's murder filed a federal lawsuit this week accusing the officer and the department of violating her civil rights.
LaToya Ratlieff, 36, is seeking unspecified monetary damages in her lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale, Detective Eliezer Ramos, who fired the rubber bullet, and five other officers for the injuries she suffered on May 31, 2020. She was taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest that drew thousands over Floyd's videotaped slaying six days earlier by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for eight minutes.