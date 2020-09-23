Gentle tuxedo cat looking for a new home

River, a tuxedo cat seeks a new home. River, a tuxedo cat seeks a new home. Photo: ROAR /Donofrio Family Animal Shelter Photo: ROAR /Donofrio Family Animal Shelter Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gentle tuxedo cat looking for a new home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As this new season begins, childhood memories return of having such fun jumping into a pile of leaves. This year, leap into fall with a visit to ROAR to meet our latest black and white tuxedo named River.

If you can imagine snuggling with a stuffed animal, River gives you the same feeling. On his list of favorites, the very first one is to take a quick cat nap whenever he can. His second favorite is to take his cat naps in someone’s lap. We call him our marshmallow since he’s so soft and cuddly.

When River arrived at ROAR he found comfort in his kitty “condo,” but each day has ventured out to explore the many toys and exciting places in the cat room and has fallen in love with the volunteers.

Since River is a little shy and quiet, he’s looking for a family who will give him a gentle transition to a new and forever home. He can’t wait for this second chance!

River just turned 7, has been neutered and is current with his vaccinations. We think you will “fall” for him! He also qualifies for the “Senior for a Senior” program.

To meet River, call 203-438-0158 to set up an appointment. The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South St. Our website http://www.roar-ridgefield.org gives information about adoptable animals, adoption procedures, volunteer opportunities, and our “Senior for a Senior” program.