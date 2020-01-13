Gas prices drop a bit in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Weekly gas prices have dropped a little in northern New England in the last week, a gas survey company said Monday.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in New Hampshire and Maine went down 1.1 cents, to $2.47 and $2.57, respectively. In Vermont, the price went down less than penny, to $2.63 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 Monday. That’s up slightly from a month ago, and stands 33.2 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said oil rices plummeted back to under $60 a barrel after the United States and Iran de-escalating tensions last week. “For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up," he said.