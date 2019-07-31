Gas leak shuts down Old Quarry Road

Ridgefield's Old Quarry Road is shut down as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. A gas line was hit during construction earlier in the day. Fire crews are on scene.

Construction crews at the Atria senior living complex hit a gas line shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. The incident forced police to close Old Quarry Road.

It is the second time this month a contractor on site has struck a gas line and caused the road to close. The previous incident happened on July 8.

Eversource has been called to the scene, according to first responders on the scene. Firefighters are spraying water on the gas to disperse it.